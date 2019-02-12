SCHOOL

Oakland elementary school left without heat for nearly a week after gas leak

An elementary school in Oakland has been without heat for nearly a week during cold weather after a gas leak was found. (KGO-TV)

Luz Pena
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An elementary school in Oakland has been without heat for nearly a week during cold weather after a gas leak was found.

The leak has been capped, but as of Tuesday there was still no heat in the facility at Brookfield Village Elementary School.

"The school district need to fix this. It's cold in here. They have known this since last week and now it's Tuesday and they still don't have the heat. This is ridiculous," said Mikeice Brooks, who picked up her 3-year-old daughter earlier than usual Tuesday.

Principal Marie Roberts says the gas leak on Thursday led to the evacuation of 329 students. "At that time PG&E came out and also buildings and grounds came out with a determination that there was a leak and they turned off the gas."

Parents have been asked for the past three school days to bundle up their kids to deal with the cold.
