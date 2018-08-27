EDUCATION

Oakland Unified reconsiders cutting some after school sports programs

An Oakland Unified School District official discusses after school sports programs on Monday, August 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Unified School District is dealing with the fallout after announcing that they are canceling 10 after school sports programs.

District officials say they're now reconsidering cutting these programs after realizing that the cuts would hit girls harder than boys, which is a violation of the Title IX civil rights statue.

The district just announced that, thanks to an anonymous donation of $35,000, the girls tennis and golf programs will be saved for this fall season.

Laura Anthony will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7. You can follow her on Twitter here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsportsbudget cutsbudgetschool fundingschoolschool athleticshigh schoolOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
VIDEO: Through encouragement, empowerment this Bay Area gym helps kids with autism
New Bay Area gym specializes in CrossFit training for kids with autism
Parent says child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Fresno middle school inspiring young girls with inspirational sayings
More Education
Top Stories
Trump orders flag flown at half-staff until John McCain's burial
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
Final message from Senator John McCain
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
$2.3M home purchased for retiring San Jose bishop raising eyebrows
CHP hosts summit on cannabis traffic safety as DUI arrests rise
Show More
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
VIDEO: Rescuers help free stranded orca
Aramazd Andressian's attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
Officials want to demolish old SJ City Hall Annex they say is beyond repair
Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators
More News