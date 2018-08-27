Oakland Unified reconsiders cutting some after school sports programs

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland Unified School District is dealing with the fallout after announcing that they are canceling 10 after school sports programs.
District officials say they're now reconsidering cutting these programs after realizing that the cuts would hit girls harder than boys, which is a violation of the Title IX civil rights statue.
The district just announced that, thanks to an anonymous donation of $35,000, the girls tennis and golf programs will be saved for this fall season.
