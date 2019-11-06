Pittsburg students inspired to be great by singing Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts'

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay teacher is using a popular song to inspire her students. It's Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" with new lyrics.Pittsburg Unified School District shared the video of Ms. Mallari's second grade class at Los Meadnos Elementary School on its Facebook page. The video quickly went viral.Lizzo's original version is explicit. However, Ms. Mallari changed the lyrics to a more kid friendly. They include lines like, "Let's be great, 'cuz I know we are great," and "I just took an ELA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that smart." Other lyrics focus on helping other students and how to be a good friend.Many commenters on Facebook said the video was "amazing", "inspiring", and thanked Ms. Mallari for her creativity to engage children.