Rally to support homeless students at San Jose State University

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A rally is being held at San Jose State Monday to draw attention to the homeless issue on campus and put pressure on the university's president to take action.
This is in response to a report released late last year on homelessness at CSU campuses.
Officials believe nearly 11 percent of students in the 23-campus system are either homeless or have experienced some form of homelessness during their college careers.
San Jose State topped the list at 13.2 percent, which equates to more than 4,300 students.
The Student Homeless Alliance is asking for people to call university president Mary Papazian to tell her to support their three demands.
They are emergency grants for students to remain in housing if they can't afford rent, several parking spots in a garage for safe parking and additional emergency bed space in the dorms.
"Just so that students are able to fully go through their four years in college with that success of not having to worry if they'll have their next meal, where they're going to sleep," said Mayra Bernabe of the Student Homeless Alliance.
San Jose State administrators say they are proactively addressing issues of homelessness and food insecurity on campus through a program called SJSU Cares.
They say they offer many housing and food services including financial assistance for off campus housing, more beds being added on campus, and eventually a permanent food pantry.
Tuesday's meeting between students and administration is scheduled for 2 p.m.
