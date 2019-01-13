San Jose's College of Adaptive Arts delivering lifelong learning for adults with special needs

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Located in San Jose, California, The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) delivers lifelong learning and an equitable collegiate experience to adults with special needs. Founded in 2009, CAA humbly opened its doors offering a single musical theatre class to 12 adult students. Today, the college has grown operationally by 750% and now offers 46-quarter classes to a bustling population of 100+ students.
With this one-of-a-kind college model, founders, DeAnna Pursai and Pamela Lindsay strive to illuminate the interests and talents of students with special abilities. CAA offers a plethora of diverse learning opportunities in and outside of the classroom, so students can explore and cultivate their passions. Offering a variety of arts and academic disciplines, this inspiring institution makes obtaining a college education and degree available to everyone.
Address:
1401 Parkmoor Ave., #260
San Jose, CA 95126
Phone: (408)-538-3809
Go to the College of Adaptive Arts for more information.