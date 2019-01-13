BAY AREA LIFE

San Jose's College of Adaptive Arts delivering lifelong learning for adults with special needs

EMBED </>More Videos

BAL CAA

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Located in San Jose, California, The College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) delivers lifelong learning and an equitable collegiate experience to adults with special needs. Founded in 2009, CAA humbly opened its doors offering a single musical theatre class to 12 adult students. Today, the college has grown operationally by 750% and now offers 46-quarter classes to a bustling population of 100+ students.

With this one-of-a-kind college model, founders, DeAnna Pursai and Pamela Lindsay strive to illuminate the interests and talents of students with special abilities. CAA offers a plethora of diverse learning opportunities in and outside of the classroom, so students can explore and cultivate their passions. Offering a variety of arts and academic disciplines, this inspiring institution makes obtaining a college education and degree available to everyone.

Address:
1401 Parkmoor Ave., #260
San Jose, CA 95126

Phone: (408)-538-3809

Go to the College of Adaptive Arts for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsocietyschoolcollegebay area lifesanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA LIFE
'Come From Away' tells true story of what happened after the Twin Towers fell on 9/11
Advanced Health Care for Women
IBM AI helping people and the planet
Live life comfortably with La-Z-Boy
More bay area life
EDUCATION
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
Students affected by Camp Fire heading back to school, coach receives surprise from 49ers
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
More Education
Top Stories
Coast Guard families receive food donations during government shutdown
Don't miss these space events in 2019
NFL player tracks down 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow, gives him playoff tickets
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son
Curry scores 48, hits 11 3s as Warriors beat Mavs 119-114
Bay Area Papa Murphy's shut down after photos go viral
PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy
Possible explosion in San Francisco leaves windows broken
Show More
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women in SoCal
Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa releases names of 39 accused of sex abuse
Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
First female in history officiates NFL postseason game
More News