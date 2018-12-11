School districts use tablets to eliminate snow days

Some school districts in South Carolina no longer have snow days.That's right. No matter what the weather, the students will continue to learn.A pilot program in five school districts sends every student home with a Chromebook.When inclement weather keeps them from coming into class, they log on from home to do their daily lessons.Parents say it's a win all around -- their kids keep learning when they're forced to be at home, and they don't have to make up any days at the end of the school year.