San Francisco Unified to vote on plan for reopening schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco school Board is expected to vote on a Health and Safety plan for reopening schools for in-person learning.According the Chronicle, approval of the plan is the first of a two-step process to get kids back in class.The district will also need to decide how many days and hours students and teachers would spend in the classroom.If that happens, in-person learning can resume in the red tier once staff is vaccinated, or in the orange tier without vaccinations.