San Francisco Unified to vote on plan for reopening schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco school Board is expected to vote on a Health and Safety plan for reopening schools for in-person learning.

According the Chronicle, approval of the plan is the first of a two-step process to get kids back in class.

The district will also need to decide how many days and hours students and teachers would spend in the classroom.

If that happens, in-person learning can resume in the red tier once staff is vaccinated, or in the orange tier without vaccinations.


