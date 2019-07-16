California bill demands high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

MARIN CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Should school start times be delayed?There's a state bill demanding high schools start no earlier than 8:30 in the morning and middle schools start no earlier than 8.The Marin IJ reports school agencies in Marin are against it.During a meeting Tuesday night, trustees for the Tamalpais Union High School District will consider sending a letter to state lawmakers asking them to oppose the bill.They argue changing start times would impact local transit and after school activities.They say it should be up to local officials to determine start times.If the bill becomes law, it would take effect during the 2022-23 school year.