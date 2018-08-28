SCHOOL TESTING

Students claim SAT exam answers leaked online

A student fills in bubbles on a scantron in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
High school students who took the SAT on Saturday say some test takers had an unfair advantage.

They claim the College Board refused a test administered in Asia last fall and answers to the reading portion of the college entrance exam had been leaked online.

College Board would not confirm whether the test scores will be released as planned next Friday.

It says, "If we determine students have gained an unfair advantage, we will take appropriate actions.The vast majority of students follow our test security policies and our efforts are focused on identifying those who did not."

