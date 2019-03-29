Education

55 acceptance letters and $1.3 million in scholarships: Georgia teen to announce her college on Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

On Friday, volleyball standout and valedictorian Jakelia Baker will announce her school of choice from an impressive amount of options.

AUGUSTA, Georgia -- When it comes to picking a college, most high school seniors consider themselves lucky if they have to narrow it down from a few top schools. But one Georgia teen has more than a few: Jakelia Baker is about to announce her choice from no less than 55 colleges.

"Every day I would start getting acceptances. I'm like, 'Whoa, did I really apply to that many schools?'" the Georgia teen said to ABC News.

Baker, the valedictorian at Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia, is a volleyball standout. She said she'll sign a letter of intent with a team on Friday afternoon.



But it's not just her academics and her volleyball skill that made her an attractive candidate to so many schools. The teen says she also participates in golf, tennis, soccer, marching band, math team, student council, National Honor Society and Academic Decathlon.

Her impressive record earned her approximately $1.3 million in scholarships.

When asked how she kept up with everything, the teen said, "I had to miss out on parties and stuff."

The teen said she just kept applying, also reaching out about fee exemptions and waivers, until she had sent in her materials to 65 schools. The schools she has to choose from include Oklahoma, Louisville and Penn State.

She said her mom, retired Army veteran Denise Richards, motivated her to put her best foot forward.

"Some days I wanted to go to sleep, and she would come in my room and 'How many colleges have you applied to?'" she recalled. "And I said, 'I'll get to it.'"

Baker said she'd encourage future college applicants to never get discouraged or give up.

"The process will be hard, but keep pushing and you will reach your goals," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolcollegeteenu.s. & worldstudents
TOP STORIES
Investors hitch a ride on Lyft's IPO
Woman dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot
Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
Warning after man with measles has dinner at a popular Livermore restaurant
South Bay assemblyman proposes bill to bring tougher penalties on porch piracy
Indiana mayor and presidential hopeful visits SF
Show More
South Bay MMA fighter survives massive fall from highway 87
Flu hits South Bay schools late in the season
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
DeBrincat's 2 goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-4
Sting previews 'The Last Ship' ahead of San Francisco run next year
More TOP STORIES News