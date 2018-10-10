EDUCATION

Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears

EMBED </>More Videos

Mr. Eugene thought he was going heading toward a messy spill. He got so much more.

One custodian in Alabama got more than he imagined after responding to a call for a mess in the gym.

Mr. Eugene, as he's affectionately known at Moody Elementary, entered the gymnasium expecting a messy clean-up. Instead, he found himself in tears, with the entire third-grade class on hand to surprise him with a standing ovation, cheers and signs displaying their affection for his hard work on National Custodian Day.

"I totally lost it," Eugene told ABC's Right this Minute. "I wasn't expecting that at all. I was expecting something much worse."
The moment was shared by many connected to the school creating a viral moment Eugene won't forget.

"It made me feel real appreciated," he added. "It was a total shock. I love these guys."

We think the staff and the student body would agree, Mr. Eugene appears to be the embodiment of the slogan, "Not all super heroes wear capes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationviral videofeel goodschoolstudentsbuzzworthyu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
UC Berkeley student featured in Disney's 'Dream Big Princess' project
Anger at community meeting over teacher housing idea in SJ
Opposition to teacher housing mounts in San Jose's Almaden Valley
Pro-golfer, KPMG partners shine spotlight on literacy for South Bay students
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE: Monster Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida
Man facing felony charges after fight outside Levi Stadium
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
VIDEO: Heavy rain, strong winds pound Panama City ahead of Hurricane Michael
Early morning fire destroys warehouse near Oakland Coliseum
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Show More
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
Poaching pics from internet can cost social media users
Here's how to protect yourself from robocall scams
Sears names restructuring expert to board as debt is due
More News