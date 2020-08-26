Another Fort Hood soldier has been found dead after reporting abuse to the Army

TEMPLE, Texas -- The body of a soldier missing from Fort Hood was found hanging from a tree Tuesday about 25 miles from the Army post, the Boston Globe reports.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was last seen Aug. 17 when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his house.

Police in Temple, Texas, confirmed that a body was found near railroad tracks around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and appeared to have been there for some time. Authorities said they did not suspect foul play, though an autopsy was ordered. Formal identification of the body will be determined by the autopsy, but identification found nearby indicated the body belonged to Fernandes.

Prior to his disappearance, Fernandes reported being sexually abused in the Army. The Army confirmed that an investigation was underway and that Fernandes had been transferred to another unit.

Fernandes is the 10th soldier to vanish from Fort Hood in the past year, according to the Boston Globe. He's the second soldier since April to go missing amid allegations of sexual abuse.

SEE ALSO: Fort Hood soldier dies in boating accident, marking 5th soldier death within months

"Our worst nightmare has happened. One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes has been found dead today," family attorney Natalie Khawam told the Boston Globe. "We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes's family."

Fernandes was from Brockton, Massachusetts, which is outside of Boston.

Fernandes' disappearance came nearly two months after the remains of Houston's Vanessa Guillen were found. Her disappearance and murder garnered national attention and thrust the third largest Army base into the spotlight. The Army announced an independent command climate review.

Before Tuesday's discovery, police spent last week looking for Sgt. Elder Fernandes. ABC13's Jessica Willey reported on Aug. 20 on the emotional and desperate effort.

