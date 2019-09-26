Elderly man attacked while visiting wife's gravesite in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calf. (KGO) -- Santa Clara police are asking for the public's help to find a man who attacked and robbed a 91-year-old man who was visiting his late wife's gravesite.Police say it happened on Saturday at about 10:42 a.m. at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery.The male suspect reportedly struck the victim on the head from behind with a large rock, took property from him and fled the scene on foot before getting on a bicycle.The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic or Latino male, 35-50 years old and about 5 foot 9 to 6 feet tall. He had grey slicked back hair, a grey mustache and was wearing a white t-shirt with long black shorts.He was last seen riding a grey and black mountain bike.Anyone with information regarding this crime, including any video capturing the streets surrounding Mission City Memorial Park, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 615-4814 or anonymously at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).