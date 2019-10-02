Emeryville carjacker finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A mom parked her car in front of a Taco Bell in the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center in Emeryville, with the car engine running and her infant inside, to grab a to-go order. When she came back, her car and her baby were gone.Sergeant Andrew Cassianos with the Emeryville Police Department says limited surveillance video from a parking lot camera shows a suspect, possibly a male with a medium build, drive by on scooter, see the car engine is running and hijack the car."This is the perfect crime of opportunity for a would-be criminal," says Sgt. Cassianos.Cassianos says it happened just after 10:00 a.m. 'Police say several witnesses tried to follow the car, but lost sight of it as it fled south into Oakland.The alleged suspect dropped the baby off at the corner of 28th Street and Union Street, which is an industrial part of Oakland. A Good Samaritan called police to report that a baby was left on the sidewalk.Sergeant Cassiano says the suspect left his scooter behind, which is in police custody, and will be used as evidence and to search for fingerprints. Cassianos says the suspect, who has not identified or located, was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a blue vest.The car is a metallic dark gray, four-door 2018 Honda Accord with license plate number 8EGL341.Cassianos says the mom was "hysterical" as he drove her to be reunited with her 4-month-old baby."The baby was checked out by medical staff, no injuries. She is in good health," says Cassianos.He says the investigation is focused on the carjacking and attempted kidnapping, and that mom will likely not face any disciplinary action.Sergeant Cassianos wants to remind parents that if you child is too young to defend themselves, do not leave them alone in a car."Regardless of whether they two weeks, six months a year, five-years-old, eight-years-old, if they are not capable of protecting themselves, or defending themselves from a would-be attacker, then they shouldn't be leaving them behind in the vehicle, especially a vehicle that is unlocked and running," says Cassianos.