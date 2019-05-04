Arts & Entertainment

12-year-old San Jose boy tries to get Jennifer Lopez's attention with amazing painting skills

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 12-year-old artist from Fischer Middle School in the Alum Rock Union School District is gaining national attention for his celebrity portraits.

Seventh-grader Tyler Gordon has painted the likes of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors to R&B legend Janet Jackson.

Now, he's hoping his latest art piece showcasing Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will land him a meet-and-greet when the singer performs at the SAP Center in June as part of her 'It's My Party' Tour.

ABC7's Chris Nguyen shows us Tyler's incredible work and explains what the boy has already overcome in his short life to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional artist.

