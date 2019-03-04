after the game

ABC7 Sports surprises anchor Dion Lim with hilarious video tribute on live TV, her reaction is priceless

ABC7's Dion Lim used to be a news anchor in Charlotte, North Carolina. When our sports team was there covering NBA All-Star weekend, they asked around to see if anyone remembered Dion. Here's what we found.

ABC7's Dion Lim used to be a news anchor in Charlotte, North Carolina. When our sports team was there covering NBA All-Star weekend, they asked around to see if anyone remembered Dion.

Sports Director Larry Beil pranked poor Dion by telling her no one there remembered who she was.

Then on live television, during our sports program 'After the Game,' they surprised her with a hilarious yet touching video of the community's response to being asked about their former local TV star.

There's even a delicious sushi roll, "Dion's OMG Roll," in her honor at the local restaurant, Cowfish.

"That brought me pure joy," said a Charlotte woman after eating the roll. "Much like Dion did every time we saw her on the news."

The people's only "complaint" - One day Dion suddenly disappeared.

Our sports team had a field day with "Dion's mysterious disappearance," and asked locals and some of the Warriors themselves just what they believed happened to the beloved Charlotte newswoman.

Even Klay Thompson got in on the fun with this one!

The execution of unveiling of the secret tribute live on air was just as the sports team drew it up in the playbook.

Watch the video above to see for yourself!
