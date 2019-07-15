Arts & Entertainment

As 'The Real World San Francisco' celebrates 25 years, original cast members join ABC7 News to talk about their experience

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Judd Winick and Pam Ling met 25 years ago as they entered "The Real World San Francisco" house where strangers became roommates.

Now, they are happily married and still living in San Francisco.

They joined ABC7 News in studio Monday, on the 25 year anniversary of the show.

Watch the video above to hear them share their stories from their time on the reality show with ABC7's Reggie Aqui.

