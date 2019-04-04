marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets for $15K? New Marvel movie creates bidding war

EMBED <>More Videos

Marvel fans are so excited to see the new "Avengers: Endgame" movie that it's created a bidding war on Ebay for tickets.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Would you pay $2,000, $10,000, or even $15,000 for Avengers tickets?

Marvel fans are so excited to see "Avengers: Endgame" that it's created a bidding war on eBay for tickets.

MORE: 'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record

People are listing movie tickets online for a ridiculous amount.

This comes after ticket retailers, including Fandango and AMC, crashed due to a high volume of fans looking for seats.

"Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters April 26.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie premieremarvelebay
MARVEL
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks ticket pre-sale record
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets available, new trailer out
Job pays $1K to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
TOP STORIES
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
SF Giants' home opener to get hit by rain
LDS Church repeals controversial LGBTQ rules
Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash files lawsuit against Boeing
Stephen Curry gets clear shot thanks to contact lens prescription
ICE arrests more than 280 workers at north Texas business
Mechanic wins $10M in lottery, immediately retires and donates to St. Jude
Show More
Amazon's Jeff Bezos finalizes divorce with wife MacKenzie
EXCLUSIVE: Zuckerberg defends Facebook's actions after terror attack live streamed
Celebrate National Burrito Day with deals
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
More TOP STORIES News