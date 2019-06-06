Arts & Entertainment

'Baby Shark' show coming to Nickelodeon

We're getting a show doo-doo-doo-doo-doo!

That's what we imagine the new verse of the "Baby Shark" song would sound like.

That's right, baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa shark are getting their own show on Nickelodeon.

The network made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that it will be partnering with Pinkfong -- the song's creator -- to make an animated series.

"Baby Shark" became an instant hit after making its way to YouTube in November 2015. It has since become one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube.



"Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world," said Pam Kaufman, President, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. "Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more Baby Shark product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans."

An exact release date has not been set; however, it's not too early to stock up on earplugs.
