Coronavirus

Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

By Andrea Lans
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Colton Underwood joins the growing list of public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Although Underwood is a healthy 28-year-old, the former "Bachelor" and ex-NFL player admitted in a Twitter video Friday afternoon that the virus has greatly affected his health.

The former reality star revealed that unlike some of the milder cases, he's experiencing a slew of symptoms: "headache[s], body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough." He added, "I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs, getting out of bed."


In his video, Underwood said that he is currently staying at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's home in Huntington Beach, so they are "all in this together now."

On her Instagram, Randolph reported that her family has been practicing social distancing and quarantining themselves for the last week.

Underwood shared his experience fighting COVID-19 in the hopes that young folks like himself will take the virus and self-quarantine efforts more seriously. His announcement comes only a day after Governor Newsom issued a statewide 'stay at home' order in California to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
