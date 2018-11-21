SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's Thanksgiving and you have relatives in town. You don't have to stay cooped up inside until the turkey is ready. Here are some suggestions to keep you and them busy until dinner time.
Attractions open on Thanksgiving
Aquarium of the Bay
California Academy of Sciences
Japanese Tea Garden
Musee Mecanique
San Francisco Botanical Garden - Free admission on Thanksgiving
San Francisco Zoo
San Jose Friendship Garden
Watch a movie
Movie theaters are open on Thanksgiving. Films premiering this week are "Ralph Breaks the Internet", "Creed II" and "Robin Hood."
Go ice skating
Many of the season outdoor ice skating rinks stay open on Thanksgiving. Some even open just in the evening to keep you from lounging on the sofa like a stuffed turkey.
Check out our list of holiday ice skating rinks.
Take a tour
Restaurants and shops in San Francisco's main tourist attractions are open, including Fisherman's Wharf and Pier 39. You can also take a tour by land or sea of San Francisco and the bay. Big Bus San Francisco, Red and White Fleet, and Blue and Gold Fleet Bay Cruise are all operating on Thanksgiving.
Go for a run
The best bay to feel good about stuffing yourself at Thanksgiving dinner is to burn some calories early in the day. At least 14 Bay Area cities have turkey trots on Thanksgiving morning. Air quality should not be a factor since a storm system will clear the air in time for these Thursday morning runs.
Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot
Oakland Turkey Trot
San Francisco Turkey Trot
Zoom Turkey Trot Half Marathon - to burn even more calories.
Get in the holiday spirit
These events are not open on Thanksgiving, but they do get going on Black Friday.
Union Square Tree Lighting Ceremony
Christmas in the Park
San Rafael Parade of Lights & Winter Wonderland
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
Black Friday and beyond
These attractions reopen the day after Thanksgiving.
Asian Art Museum
Chabot Space and Science Center
Children's Discovery Museum
Children's Fairyland
De Young Museum
Exploratorium
Legion of Honor
Oakland Museum of California
Oakland Zoo
Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art
San Jose Museum of Art
Tech Museum
The Walt Disney Family Museum