EMBED >More News Videos These are the best spots to enjoy some holiday ice skating in the Bay Area.

It's Thanksgiving and you have relatives in town. You don't have to stay cooped up inside until the turkey is ready. Here are some suggestions to keep you and them busy until dinner time. San Francisco Botanical Garden - Free admission on ThanksgivingMovie theaters are open on Thanksgiving. Films premiering this week are "Ralph Breaks the Internet" , "Creed II" and "Robin Hood."Many of the season outdoor ice skating rinks stay open on Thanksgiving. Some even open just in the evening to keep you from lounging on the sofa like a stuffed turkey.Restaurants and shops in San Francisco's main tourist attractions are open, including Fisherman's Wharf and Pier 39. You can also take a tour by land or sea of San Francisco and the bay. Big Bus San Francisco Red and White Fleet , and Blue and Gold Fleet Bay Cruise are all operating on Thanksgiving.The best bay to feel good about stuffing yourself at Thanksgiving dinner is to burn some calories early in the day. At least 14 Bay Area cities have turkey trots on Thanksgiving morning. Air quality should not be a factor since a storm system will clear the air in time for these Thursday morning runs. Zoom Turkey Trot Half Marathon - to burn even more calories.These events are not open on Thanksgiving, but they do get going on Black Friday.These attractions reopen the day after Thanksgiving.