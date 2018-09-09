HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --This beloved event is back by popular demand and now open for six straight weekends from September 15th through October 21st. Don your favorite period costume and come ready to experience hilarious performances, delicious food, and riveting adventure.
There isn't a shortage of entertainment at the Renaissance Faire! Experience 20-acres bustling with fun-filled activities including archery, storytelling, face painting, concerts, and a legendary full-contact joust.
At the Marketplace, crafts and food options abound with beautiful time honored designs from over 200 fine artisans, as well as giant turkey legs and sweet treats available at every turn. With amusement galore, you're sure to find activities that the whole family will enjoy. Don't miss your chance to explore this mystical time period!
Dates/Time: September 15 through October 21, Weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
General Admission (One Day-Opening Weekend): $18
General Admission (One Day): $28
Weekend Pass: $40
Fairever Pass (Full Season Pass): $230
Group Sales ($5 off when purchasing 15+ tickets): $23
Free admission for kids 12 & under.
Find more information and purchase tickets.