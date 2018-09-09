BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Go back in time at the Northern California Renaissance Faire

EMBED </>More Videos

Go back in time at the Northern California Renaissance Faire!

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --
This beloved event is back by popular demand and now open for six straight weekends from September 15th through October 21st. Don your favorite period costume and come ready to experience hilarious performances, delicious food, and riveting adventure.

There isn't a shortage of entertainment at the Renaissance Faire! Experience 20-acres bustling with fun-filled activities including archery, storytelling, face painting, concerts, and a legendary full-contact joust.

At the Marketplace, crafts and food options abound with beautiful time honored designs from over 200 fine artisans, as well as giant turkey legs and sweet treats available at every turn. With amusement galore, you're sure to find activities that the whole family will enjoy. Don't miss your chance to explore this mystical time period!

Dates/Time: September 15 through October 21, Weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
General Admission (One Day-Opening Weekend): $18
General Admission (One Day): $28

Weekend Pass: $40
Fairever Pass (Full Season Pass): $230
Group Sales ($5 off when purchasing 15+ tickets): $23
Free admission for kids 12 & under.
Find more information and purchase tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifebay areatheatereventsbay area eventshistoryHollister
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Couponology
BAY AREA LIFE: Helpful ways to navigate through health insurance
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Halloween officially arrives at Disneyland, California Adventure
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent
WATCH MONDAY: Raiders season opener on ABC7
VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge
Ethnic beauty pageants celebrate Bay Area women's heritage
CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Drone inspecting SF's Millennium Tower crashes
Gilroy officer shoots at man driving car on field with students playing football
Show More
Oakland celebrates pride with parade, festival
Delta Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Shasta County
AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler weather ahead
Gruden takes center stage as Raiders set to take on Rams
Novak Djokovic wins 14th Grand Slam title in US Open
More News