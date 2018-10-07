Bay Area LIFE: Ren Faire food scene

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --There is never a shortage of hearty traditional and modern food at the Northern California Renaissance Faire. Just a short walk from the front gate, the Food Court offers a wide range of sweet and savory options, including mouthwatering meat pies, giant turkey legs, homemade Greek fare, and any decadent dessert option your heart desires! Cool off with refreshing iced tea and coffee, as well as craft beer at a number of ale stands.
To fully immerse yourself in the Renaissance period, make arrangements to partake in a tea party with Queen Elizabeth. Hosted daily by the Guild of St. Cuthbert, enjoy scones, sandwiches, dessert, and tea with Her Majesty and learn about the queen's role throughout this historical era.
Dates/Time: September 15 through October 21, Weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
General Admission (One Day-Opening Weekend): $18
General Admission (One Day): $28
Weekend Pass: $40
Fairever Pass (Full Season Pass): $230
Group Sales ($5 off when purchasing 15+ tickets): $23
Free admission for kids 12 & under.
Find more information and purchase tickets.