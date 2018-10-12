Bay Area teen stars in 'General Hospital' while going to high school

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Bay Area native has snagged a recurring role on the TV series "General Hospital" -- and he's 15.
William Lipton is a sophomore at San Mateo High School. For the last two months, he's also been playing Cameron Webber, a character on "General Hospital" who's causing a "little trouble in paradise" for an onscreen teen couple.
For Lipton, the experience of working on the show has been "incredible."
"All the actors are so talented and amazing," he said.
Lipton explained how his mom drives him 6 hours from San Mateo to Los Angeles, where the show is taped. In the car the duo listen to audiobooks and Lipton often uses the time to catch up on homework.
Lipton is also a talented musician who started a band when he was just 6. To hear his music, check out his band WBM's YouTube page.
For the young actor and singer, the sky's the limit. "I'm really looking forward to where life takes me," Lipton said.
Catch William Lipton weekdays at 2 p.m. on "General Hospital." And follow Lipton on Twitter here and Instagram here.