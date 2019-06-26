Arts & Entertainment

Body of missing YouTube star Etika recovered in East River

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- The NYPD confirmed Tuesday that a body pulled from the East River is a YouTube star who has been missing since last week.

Police say Desmond Amofah's body was recovered from the water Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.

The belongings of the 29-year-old Amofah, who goes by the name "Etika" on YouTube, were also found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.

He was a well-known YouTube gaming personality who had last been heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.

He left a strange video last week, apologizing for "leaving such a stained legacy."

Fans started to become concerned after Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD in April, after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be drowning by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citylower manhattanyoutubemissing personbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News