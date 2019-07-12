'Bring It On, Queen' playing at Castro Theatre on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oooh...it's cold in here. There must be some Toros in the atmosphere. 19 years ago, 'Bring It On' became an instant cult classic.
It's about two cheer teams competing for a title--and respect.
And on Saturday, San Francisco's own Peaches Christ is totally disrespecting the film in a staged parody at the Castro Theater.
ABC7 News' Reggie Aqui talked to Christ about the show starring two RuPaul's Drag Race winners.
