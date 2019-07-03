Celebrate 4th of July with fireworks and music from the San Francisco Symphony

Event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) entertains audiences with a kaleidoscopic combination of classics and new music in celebration of the Fourth of July!The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular features unforgettable performances from the SFS and guest artists with a glittering fireworks show seen overhead.Led by conductor Edwin Outwater, this year's performance features a musical mash-up of songs from Elton John, Adele, Star Wars, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and more to honor the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing.Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself and the whole family in this patriotic tradition at the Shoreline Amphitheatre!Info:Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 8 p.m.Shoreline AmphitheatreOne Amphitheatre ParkwayMountain View, CA94043Clickfor ticket information.