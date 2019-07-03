bay area life

Celebrate 4th of July with fireworks and music from the San Francisco Symphony

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) entertains audiences with a kaleidoscopic combination of classics and new music in celebration of the Fourth of July!

The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular features unforgettable performances from the SFS and guest artists with a glittering fireworks show seen overhead.

Led by conductor Edwin Outwater, this year's performance features a musical mash-up of songs from Elton John, Adele, Star Wars, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and more to honor the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing.

Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself and the whole family in this patriotic tradition at the Shoreline Amphitheatre!

Event Info:

Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Address:
Shoreline Amphitheatre

One Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA
94043

Click here for ticket information.

VIDEO: Enjoy the Fourth with SFS Music
