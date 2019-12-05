SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dan Ashley anchors every weekday on ABC7, but we saw a different side of him on Midday Live.
Dan brought his band out to ring in the holidays and perform his new single: "Favorite Time of Year". Dan loves making music and performing so he was a perfect fit to debut the song on Midday Live.
Check it out in the video above and follow updates from Dan on his music here.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Dan Ashley and his band perform a new holiday song
LIVE MUSIC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News