Baby Yoda toys: How to preorder plush toys, bobbleheads on shopDisney.com

The Internet's favorite green baby is now available for you to take home!While popular memes may refer to the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" breakout star as "Baby Yoda," his official name is "The Child," and toys inspired by the character are now available on shopDisney.com.Fans of the Disney+ show can preorder "The Child" plush toys, action figures, bobbleheads and Funko "Pop! Vinyls."The action figures include the adorable 50-year-old creature in poses inspired by iconic scenes, such as eating a frog and using "The Force."The orders won't arrive until March at the earliest.The team behind "The Mandalorian" waited to release the toy in order to avoid spoiling "The Child's" episode 1 reveal.