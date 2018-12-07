Not only do these Queens look FABULOUS, they can skate, sing, dance, perform and they all have style to the max! Drag Queens on Ice in San Francisco’s Union Square is starting now 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/BbpPRdknVH — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 7, 2018

Yaaaasssss! Best assignment ever! Drag Queens on Ice in Union Square tonight! I got a little bedazzled myself 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/Y7kV8VwLES — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 7, 2018

The 9th annual Drag Queens on Ice in San Francisco's Union Square is said to be the City's most fabulous holiday tradition. The rink was sold out Thursday night to a crowd who was treated to performances by some of San Francisco's most well-known drag queens, who skated, danced and lip-synced to holiday favorites.Ben Matthews is a professional skater and the general manager at the new ice rink in the Civic Center. He spent three hours getting into drag for her skate as Tara and has plans to spread skating and drag to more rinks and venues."We're here for that human connection and human experience. I think that drag is a great gateway to that, because it shows that guess what, I might look a little different than you sometimes, but we still have the same core values because were still nice people."State Senator Scott Wiener spoke at the show which he says reflects San Francisco values."Drag queens reflect what we're about, that everyone is welcome here. We're a place where we can all be who we are."