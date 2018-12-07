ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drag Queens on Ice perform to a sold out rink in San Francisco

The 9th annual Drag Queens on Ice in San Francisco's Union Square is said to be the City's most fabulous holiday tradition. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 9th annual Drag Queens on Ice in San Francisco's Union Square is said to be the City's most fabulous holiday tradition. The rink was sold out Thursday night to a crowd who was treated to performances by some of San Francisco's most well-known drag queens, who skated, danced and lip-synced to holiday favorites.



Ben Matthews is a professional skater and the general manager at the new ice rink in the Civic Center. He spent three hours getting into drag for her skate as Tara and has plans to spread skating and drag to more rinks and venues.

"We're here for that human connection and human experience. I think that drag is a great gateway to that, because it shows that guess what, I might look a little different than you sometimes, but we still have the same core values because were still nice people."



State Senator Scott Wiener spoke at the show which he says reflects San Francisco values.

"Drag queens reflect what we're about, that everyone is welcome here. We're a place where we can all be who we are."

The Union Square ice rink is open until January 21, 2019.
