Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything.— Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019
Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019
Both men posted on Twitter after finishing their last scenes for the upcoming film on Wednesday.
"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional," Allen wrote, adding that the new movie has a "Wonderful full body story" that has "got everything."
Hanks shared a photo, writing, "We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond."
The fourth installment in the beloved Pixar series comes out this summer, nearly a decade after the third movie and more than 20 years after the first one.
Hanks has said the film is quite emotional, calling the ending "a moment in history."
Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21, 2019.
