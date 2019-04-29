janet jackson

Everything is Bad: We brought Janet Jackson to San Francisco maybe!

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We did it!

We are recklessly taking credit for Janet Jackson coming to the new Chase Center in San Francisco. We have zero evidence to back this up, so we are using plenty of qualifiers like "maybe."

However, there are some clues to follow.

Check out the video above for the first ever *update* to a previous "Everything Is Bad" segment. You won't be disappointed, maybe.

