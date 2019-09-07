First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album

The line of @Metallica fans wraps around @ChaseCenter 🙌🏼



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After 7 years the night has come, tonight the Chase Center opened its doors to its first concert.The $1.4 billion arena has 18,000 seats, restaurants managed by Bon Appétit Management Company and Levy Restaurants, and 900 parking spots.Metallica & the San Francisco Symphony played together 20 years ago and tonight they graced San Francisco with their music for the arenas grand opening.Lars Ulrich, Metallica's co-founder told ABC7 backstage that they had been waiting for this night for a long time and since they are the first to play inside chase center he had some tips for the Warriors."Tonight is finally happening and we are the first ones in the door. How cool is that? What do you want to tell Curry and the Warriors tonight? I just took a shower and that probably more information that they need but the hot water is not so good," said Ulrich.Lars said their S&M 2 film will arrive on movie theaters worldwide on October 9th along with an album."Don't tell anyone""What are we going to name this album?""We haven't gotten that far. You'll be the first to know"Outside the arena we met fans who waited in long lines of traffic.Public transportation and ride-sharing is advised. Muni is free with proof of a Chase Center ticket. Rideshare drivers have a designated area to avoid congestion."Terry Franois adjacent to the center is the designated area for drop-offs and pick-ups," said San Francisco Police officer Robert Rueca.Metallica Fan, Jason Gooley waited in line to enter the concert along with his dad who traveled from Wisconsin. For the Gooley's tonight was about the arena, Metallica and celebrating life."I actually never thought I was going to be able to come to a Metallica concert with my dad. He had a heart attack four months ago," said Jason Gooley.Inside and outside the arena San Francisco police officers patrolled the area."We are working with the site manager with their security and we will be working inside and around the venue," said Rueca.