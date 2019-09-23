hamilton

'Hamilton' San Francisco: Behind-the-scenes with the stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Critics call "Hamilton" the greatest American musical of our time and it's the hottest theater ticket in San Francisco right now.

The groundbreaking musical written by Lin Manuel-Miranda about Alexander Hamilton is playing at SHN's Orpheum Theatre through January 2020.

ABC7's Midday Live! team caught up with the stars of the San Francisco production to ask about their experiences, check out the costumes and have a little fun.

Julius Thomas III, who plays Alexander Hamilton, told us at first, he didn't think he was right for the role of Hamilton. "I knew in my heart of hearts that I was an Aaron Burr."

Julia K. Harriman, who plays Alexander Hamilton's wife, Eliza Hamilton, shared how important "Hamilton" is to minority actors who are trying to get roles on Broadway.

Next we went backstage with Rick Negron, who plays King George III, and check out the costumes.

Then we put cast members Simon Longnight, Ruben J. Carbajal and Brandon Louis Armstrong's history smarts to the test with a trivia game about the founding fathers.

Watch the full interviews in the media player above.

Take a look at "Hamilton's" full takeover of ABC7's Midday Live here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscohamiltonmusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What is 'Hamilton?'
'Hamilton' actress Sabrina Sloan works it on stage and at home
Interview with 'Hamilton' stars Julius Thomas and Julia Harriman
Get a peek at the costumes that bring 'Hamilton' to life
HAMILTON
Trivia with 'Hamilton' stars
Interview with 'Hamilton' stars Julius Thomas and Julia Harriman
Get a peek at the costumes that bring 'Hamilton' to life
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Bay braces for possible power outages due to wildfire risk
Chanel Miller speaks out about Brock Turner sexual assault on '60 Minutes'
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD detain man who jumped from rooftop to rooftop
AccuWeather Forecast: High fire danger today through Wednesday
SF's iconic cable cars back on track
Judge expected to rule on attempt to stop SF navigation center
WATCH IN 60: Man climbs building, possible PG&E outages, cable car service back in SF
Show More
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
Dry shampoo can explodes, shatters car's sunroof
1 dead in crash on SB Hwy 101 off-ramp in Sunnyvale
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
More TOP STORIES News