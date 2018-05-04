STAR WARS

London's Heathrow Airport celebrates May the Fourth with flights to Star Wars galaxy

EMBED </>More Videos

Teasing "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. (Heathrow Airport/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
LONDON --
If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day by traveling to a galaxy far, far away, Europe's busiest airport has you covered.

Teasing some "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. It offered flights to Hoth, Alderaan, Jakku, Kamino and even the Death Star -- though to their credit, they did warn passengers that a Death Star-bound flight was "possibly a trap."


There were more Star Wars Easter eggs to be found in the flight numbers, which included R2D2, C3P0, BB8, LE1A and others.

"May the 4th be with you," the airport added at the bottom of the departure board.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentair traveltravelheathrow airportlondonu.s. & worldstar warsfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trending
STAR WARS
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital celebrates May 4 with Star Wars party
Star Wars movie reveals from the new Han Solo actor
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News