BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is underway! See who's winning big during Hollywood's biggest party.
When nominations were announced in December, the dynamic duo at the center of the A Star Is Born remake was viewed as hot contenders. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor and Best Director, and Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song.
The film that scored the most nominations was Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney.
Also faring well on the film side nomination-wise was The Favourite, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Comedy and whose three powerhouse stars -- Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz -- all nabbed nominations.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born
Willem DaFoe in At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close in The Wife
Lady Gaga in A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman in Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike in A Private War
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron in Tully
Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: Christian Bale in Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book
Robert Redford in The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly in Stan & Ollie
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
WINNER: Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
WINNER: Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams in Vice
Claire Foy in First Man
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite
Best Director - Motion Picture
WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born
Peter Farrelly for Green Book
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
WINNER: Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
WINNER: First Man
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Motion Picture - Animated
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
WINNER: Roma
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Shoplifters
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
WINNER: "Shallow" from A Star is Born
"All The Stars" from Black Panther
"Girl the in the Movies" from Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series - Drama
WINNER: The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: The Kominsky Method
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Alienist
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama
WINNER: Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Julia Roberts in Homecoming
Keri Russell in The Americans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama
WINNER: Richard Madden in Bodyguard
Jason Bateman in Ozark
Stephan James in Homecoming
Billy Porter in Pose
Matthew Rhys in The Americans
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell in The Good Place
Candice Bergen in Murphy Brown
Alison Brie in GLOW
Debra Messing in Will & Grace
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Sasca Baron Cohen in Who Is America
Jim Carrey in Kidding
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams in Sharp Objects
Connie Britton in Dirty John
Laura Dern in The Tale
Regina King in Seven Seconds
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
WINNER: Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas in Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl in The Alienist
Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
WINNER: Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects
Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penelope Cruz in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton in WestWorld
Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin in Succession
Edgar Ramirez in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler in Barry