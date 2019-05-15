Arts & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves immortalized in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Keanu Reeves spent his day having a most excellent adventure.

On Tuesday, he cemented his place in the Hollywood history books by placing his handprints, footprints and signature outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 54-year-old star has almost 100 movies and TV roles to his credit.

At the ceremony, Reeves paid tribute to the talented artists he has worked with over the years. He also gave a special "thank you" to his fans for allowing him to have a career in an industry he reveres.

"I love movies. Gosh I love movies!" said Reeves. "I love watching them, I love making them. It is an honor to be here today to celebrate in this Hollywood hallowed ground."

Among the friends and co-stars who joined Keanu were Laurence Fishburne and Halle Berry.

His new movie, "John Wick 3" is in theaters Friday.
