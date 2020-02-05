Keanu Reeves spotted filming 'Matrix 4' in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We had another Keanu Reeves sighting in the Bay Area on Wednesday!The myth behind 'Neo' and 'John Wick' was in San Francisco's Chinatown shooting "The Matrix 4."ABC7's morning assignment desk editor caught him and a film crew on the corner of Kearny and Jackson Streets this afternoon.A few weeks ago the actor was spotted in Alameda eating an ice cream cone outside a Baskin-Robbins.Keanu will reprise his role as Neo for the latest Matrix sequel.It's set to premiere on May 21st of next year, which is the same day as "John Wick 4's" expected release.