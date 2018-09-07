MUSICAL

Kindergarteners take a shot at stardom during the auditions for the musical 'Waitress' in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Five-year-old Coco Stats tries out for the role of Lulu in the San Francisco production of Waitress. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Dreams of stardom begin early for some kids. About 40 young girls, barely old enough for kindergarten, auditioned in San Francisco for a chance to appear on the hit Broadway musical Waitress, which is touring across the country.

"I'm auditioning for Lulu," said Penelope Hugn, who is barely five-years-old but is already a stage veteran, having appeared in The Sound of Music and Lion King.

Two girls will be selected for the role of Lulu, who appears towards the end of the musical but has a key role.

"I teach them a little bit of what they do in the actual show. I'm looking for what is their energy gonna be like on stage," said Susanna Wolk, assistant director for Waitress.

Each child was asked to say a quick line and run into the arms of their stage mom. Their real parents had to wait outside the studio, behind a closed door.


"We're looking for girls who are going to be really energetic and confident. They have to be able to pick up material quickly, take direction and stay calm under pressure," said Wolk.

Maria Stats took her daughter Coco. "I wouldn't have her on stage if she didn't like it," said Stats. "We ask her if she wants to go and when she says yes, we go."



The girls picked for the role will have to take part in four performances per week.

Waitress runs from Oct. 16 to Nov. 11 at SHN Golden Gate Theater.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalbroadwaytheaterkindergartenabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MUSICAL
VIDEO: Prince Harry starts singing song from 'Hamilton' musical
'School of Rock' now playing at SHN Orpheum Theatre
BAY AREA LIFE: Rock out to 'School of Rock!'
'School of Rock' musical gives Bay Area audiences a Broadway education
More musical
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
Chris Harrison talks about $100M season of 'MILLIONAIRE'
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Las Vegas high school on lockdown after student shot, killed on campus
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
Unauthorized tent village hopes to provide solution to SJ homeless housing
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
Show More
TSA releases new video 911 calls from September 11 attacks
Special Olympian sings national anthem at Cubs game
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
How much is your cheeseburger really costing the environment?
More News