Kristi Yamaguchi raves about 'Crazy Rich Asians,' at screening in San Francisco

"My parents bought me books on film making, didn't expect me to go into the family business or be a doctor. My family catered my first short screening, my first movie "Titanic Prom," said Jon Chu, who grew up in his father's famous San Francisco restaurant, Chef Chu's.

It's clear: Moviegoers are crazy over "Crazy Rich Asians."The movie, based on the best-selling book series, earned $5 million in its opening day Wednesday and it shows no signs of slowing down.Kristi Yamaguchi, world-famous Olympic figure skater, was at a screening of the film in San Francisco and she had a lot of great things to say about this blockbuster and her foundation, which helps children achieve through literacy.Watch her interview now!