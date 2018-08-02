ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kristi Yamaguchi raves about 'Crazy Rich Asians,' at screening in San Francisco

Kristi Yamaguchi, world-famous Olympic figure skater, was at a screening of the film in San Francisco and she had a lot of great things to say about this blockbuster and her foundation, which helps children achieve through literacy. (KGO-TV)

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) --
It's clear: Moviegoers are crazy over "Crazy Rich Asians."

The movie, based on the best-selling book series, earned $5 million in its opening day Wednesday and it shows no signs of slowing down.

VIDEO: 'Crazy Rich Asians' is more than a rom-com, it's a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
"My parents bought me books on film making, didn't expect me to go into the family business or be a doctor. My family catered my first short screening, my first movie "Titanic Prom," said Jon Chu, who grew up in his father's famous San Francisco restaurant, Chef Chu's.


Kristi Yamaguchi, world-famous Olympic figure skater, was at a screening of the film in San Francisco and she had a lot of great things to say about this blockbuster and her foundation, which helps children achieve through literacy.

For more on"Crazy Rich Asians," the director, and the cast, visit this page.

To learn more about Kristi's Always Dream Foundation, visit this page.
