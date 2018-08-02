Kristi Yamaguchi raves about 'Crazy Rich Asians,' at screening in San Francisco

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) --It's clear: Moviegoers are crazy over "Crazy Rich Asians."
The movie, based on the best-selling book series, earned $5 million in its opening day Wednesday and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Kristi Yamaguchi, world-famous Olympic figure skater, was at a screening of the film in San Francisco and she had a lot of great things to say about this blockbuster and her foundation, which helps children achieve through literacy.
