Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke

Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️ — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Luke Perry has died after he was hospitalized last week from a massive stroke.The 52-year-old was taken to the hospital after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor's home in Sherman Oaks Wednesday shortly before 9:40 a.m. regarding a request for medical aid.According to dispatch audio, the medical aid call was in response to a stroke patient.Perry shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit TV show "90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000. He most recently starred on the show, "Riverdale."Many of Perry's friends and co-stars tweeted about him while he was in the hospital last week.Former co-stars Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering also showed support."My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this," Doherty said in an Instagram post."No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery," Ziering said.Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."Doctors say people even younger than Perry can suffer a stroke.Nearly 800,000 Americans suffer strokes every year. It's the leading cause of disability and death.Recognize the signs of stroke using "F.A.S.T.":-Face: Smile and see if one side of the face droops.-Arms: Raise both arms. Does one arm drop down?-Speech: Say a short phrase and check for slurred or strange speech.-Time: If you answer yes to any of these, call 911 right away.