The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens continues to get support after he was shamed for taking a second job at Trader Joe's, but this time that comes in the form of a monetary offer from superstar Nicki Minaj.
"That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000," she said on her new radio show, calling him a "legend."
This all comes after a photo of Owens bagging groceries went viral.
Owens said earlier this week that at first he was hurt by the attention his second job was getting, but then he was overwhelmed by all the support.
"The period of devastation was so short because, so shortly after that, my wife and I started to read these responses of support from all over the world," Owens explained to Good Morning America on Tuesday. "So the shame period didn't last very long."
As Owens' story gained attention, Tyler Perry offered him an acting gig, and Good Morning America reports that the two have now worked something out.
"I have such tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working," Perry told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "That's the true measure of a man, the true measure of an artist."
Owens joked on Tuesday that he's "more of a celebrity now" than at the height of his career, and he said the last thing he wants is for anyone to pity him.
"I've had a career that most actors would die for," he said. "No one has to feel sorry for me. I'm doing fine."
