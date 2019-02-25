OSCARS

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's St. Mary's basketball highlight reel goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland-native Mahershala Ali won big at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards show taking home an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Green Book." (West Coast Conference)

Timothy Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Oakland native Mahershala Ali won big at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards show, taking home an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Green Book."

But on Monday, it's his college basketball highlight reel that's picking up the most attention.

RELATED: Mahershala Ali, the man of many names, proves his way with words in 'Green Book'

The 45-year-old actor played college hoops at Saint Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. before foraying into the motion picture industry.

As a Gael, he went by the name Mahershala Gilmore.

Ali attended Saint Mary's on a basketball scholarship and played in 97 games from 1992 to 1996.

See more stories and videos related to the Oscars.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscollege basketballcollegecelebrityviral videoMoraga
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
Oscars shine brightly for Bay Area winners
Movie critic discusses flops and wins from Oscars
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars shine brightly for Bay Area winners
Movie critic discusses flops and wins from Oscars
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
Oscars shine brightly for Bay Area winners
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Rain raises concern in Sausalito mudslide area
How do you feel about the new Peeps flavors?
Oscars 2019 full coverage: Winners, red carpet looks and more
Silicon Valley CEO's optimistic on job growth despite economic slowdown concerns
Police searching for missing infant's remains in Southern California landfill
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Adachi death investigation speaks to I-Team
Eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bores reopen after vehicle fire
Movie critic discusses flops and wins from Oscars
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Students rally for Green New Deal outside Sen. Feinstein's SF office
More News