If you bought a Powerball ticket in Richmond for Wednesday's drawing, you might be a whole lot richer.A ticket purchased at the CVS store on Meeker Avenue matched the first 5 numbers drawn, but missed the Powerball. The ticket is worth $307,406.Here are the winning numbers: 6, 13, 19, 36, 51, and 18 (Powerball)If you're feeling lucky, Saturday's Powerball jackpot has grown to $385 million.