ABC7's Reggie Aqui pitches his business ideas to 'Mr. Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary from 'Shark Tank'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kevin O'Leary has a reputation of being one of the meanest and most honest sharks on ABC's show "Shark Tank."O'Leary stopped by Midday Live and seemed to be in a great mood.So, Reggie Aqui thought this was the perfect time to pitch his business ideas. It's hard to describe what happened, you'll have to watch the video above to see the drama play out.