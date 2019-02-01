OSCARS

Oscars performers 2019: Jennifer Hudson and more to sing nominated songs

(Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. When 2018's best and brightest films are honored on Feb. 24, superstars will be taking the stage to perform songs from the movies.

Most years, the performances include all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song. Though there was some speculation that all of the songs might not be performed this year, Variety reports that Academy sources told them all five songs will be performed after all.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

On Thursday, the Academy confirmed two of those performances on Twitter.

Here's a look at each of the nominees for Best Song this year and their likely performers.

"All The Stars"


Movie: Black Panther

Who performs the song for the movie? Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"I'll Fight"


Movie: RBG

Who performs the song for the movie? Jennifer Hudson

The Academy confirmed on Twitter that Hudson would be performing during the show.

"The Place Where the Lost Things Go"



Movie: Mary Poppins Returns

Who performs the song for the movie? Emily Blunt

The Academy confirmed that this nominated song would be performed but did not say by whom, teasing that a "surprise special guest" would be included.

"Shallow"


Movie: A Star Is Born

Who performs the song for the movie? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings"


Movie: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Who performs the song for the movie? Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsacademy awards
Related
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Will 'Roma' become the first foreign language Best Picture?
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 Oscar nominees and two kid-friendly action flicks screening in San Mateo this week
The most-acclaimed movies screening in Berkeley this week
5 can't-miss films worth checking out in Richmond this week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Redwood City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
San Mateo restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Oakland police searching in Lake Merritt after chase
Oakland Tech High School students hold walkout
Salesforce Transit Center in SF to remain closed until June
Magnitude-6.6 quake hits southern Mexico, sways buildings in capital
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Accuweather Forecast: 3-moderate storm tonight, showers through Tuesday
US announces withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Show More
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Winter storm preparations underway across South Bay
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Beer lovers line up for Pliny the Younger IPA at Russian River Brewing Company
Marine veteran says he was assaulted for filming, Vallejo officer investigated
More News