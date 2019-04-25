Arts & Entertainment

San Francisco's Castro Theatre ready to welcome the largest organ in the world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A familiar sound will soon fill the Castro Theatre in San Francisco -- years after the "Mighty Wurlitzer" organ played its last tune.

A new organ will take center stage, thanks to the generosity of large and small donors.

"This will be the largest hybrid (pipe/digital) organ in the world," said the Castro Organ Devotees Association in a post on its website.

The CODA is asking for ongoing support to complete the instrument and finally bring it to life.

The Castro Theatre has been using a temporary organ since 2015 when it said goodbye to its beloved Wurlitzer.

It was dismantled after 30 years in service when repairing and maintaining it had become too expensive.

Now an impressive custom-designed organ with seven keyboards will take its place.

Officials say the new organ can make just about any sound, including the sound of the beloved Wurlitzer.

CODA is taking donations to bring the impressive new organ to the Castro Theatre to "faithfully preserve the musical tradition of the Castro Wurlitzer and significantly expand it with 21st-century technology."
