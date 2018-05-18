ROYAL FAMILY

The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William and Kate Middleton married in front of 1,900 guests and an estimated global audience of 2 billion people. (Tom Hevezi/AP Photo)

Prince William and Miss Catharine Middleton married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

The couple married in front of 1,900 guests and an estimated global audience of 2 billion people. The service was conduced by the Dean of Westminster, and the Archbishop of Canterbury married the couple. The Bishop of London gave the address.

Prince Harry was the best man and Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, was the maid of honor. Kate had four bridesmaids: Lady Louise Windsor, 7, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 8, Grace van Cutsem, 3, and Eliza Lopes, 3. Prince William had two page boys: William (Billy) Lowther-Pinkerton, 10, and Tom Pettifer, 8.

Middleton wore a satin and lace Alexander McQueen gown that is estimated to have cost more than $400,000. She also wore a Cartier Halo tiara which was lent by Queen Elizabeth II. The tiara was given to then-Princess Elizabeth by her mother on her 18th birthday.

The Queen hosted a reception for the couple at Buckingham Palace, and Prince Charles, William's father, hosted a private dinner in the evening. The couple had a multi-tiered fruit cake with cream and white icing that was made by Fiona Cairns.

The couple shared two kisses in front of the public on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familyroyalsRoyal Weddingweddingwedding dressprince williamkate middleton
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Meghan, Prince Harry may visit Bay Area on expected US trip
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
More royal family
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News