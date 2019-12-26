These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020

Here's a look at what Disney, Pixar and Marvel have slated for release in 2020.
"Onward" - March 6
Set in a world like our own, Pixar's "Onward" follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there." The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. It's directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae.
"Mulan" - March 27
Disney's live-action re-imagining of the 1998 animated classic stars Crystal Liu as Mulan. In the film, based on the poem "The Ballad of Mulan," Mulan disguises herself as a man and takes her father's place in the Imperial Army to defend China from an invasion. She sets off on an "epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father," according to Disney.
The Niki Caro-directed film also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Bri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.
"Black Widow" - May 1
Scarlett Johansson returns for "Black Widow" as Natasha Romanoff, who says in the film's first teaser trailer that she "has lived a lot of lives" but is "done running from her past."
"Black Widow," which marks the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, takes place between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." The Cate Shortland-directed spy thriller also stars David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O.T. Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.
"Artemis Fowl" - May 29
Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, "Artemis Fowl" follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his father's disappearance. The cast also includes Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad and Judi Dench.
"Soul" - June 19
Pixar's new film introduces viewers to teacher Joe Gardner, who longs to be a jazz musician. "Just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach," Pixar teases, "a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul."
Jamie Foxx stars as the voice of Gardner alongside Tina Fey, who voices 22, described as "a soul who doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be." The "Soul" creative team includes director Pete Docter, co-director Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.
"Jungle Cruise" - July 24
The fan-favorite Disneyland ride comes to life in "Jungle Cruise," which follows riverboat captain Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and researcher Emily Blunt on an epic adventure through the Amazon jungle. Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti also appear in the film.
"The One and Only Ivan" - Aug. 14
We're still waiting for our first look at "The One and Only Ivan," which is based on the K. A. Applegate novel of the same name. According to the OhMyDisney blog: "'The One and Only Ivan' is based on the true story of a uniquely talented gorilla named Ivan who shares a communal habitat with other animals at a suburban shopping mall."
Cast members include Bryan Cranston, Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Indira Varma and Eleanor Matsuura
"The Eternals" - Nov. 6
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Richard Madden said the Eternals are "a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants."
"It's about this group of incredible immortals, but through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet," director Chloe Zhao added.
The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" - Nov. 25
Cassandra Steele and Awkwafina are set to star in "Raya and the Last Dragon." When Disney announced the film at the D23 Expo, the studio said the film is "inspired by the culture of Southeast Asia." Steele voice Raya, and Awkwafina voices Sisu the dragon.
Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight film studios in 2019 and inherited the following projects, which are also slated for 2020 releases:
- Jan. 10: "Underwater"
- Feb. 14: "Downhill"
- Feb. 21: "Call of the Wild"
- Feb. 28: "Wendy"
- April 3: "The New Mutants"
- April 17: "Antlers"
- May 8: "The Personal History of David Cooperfield"
- May 15: "The Woman in the Window"
- July 3: "Free Guy"
- July 17: "Bob's Burgers"
- Aug. 7: "Empty Man"
- Sept. 18: "The King's Man"
- Oct. 9: "Death on the Nile"
- Oct. 23: "Everybody's Talking about Jamie"
- Nov. 13: "Deep Water"
- Dec. 18: "West Side Story"
- Dec. 25: "The Last Duel" (limited release)
