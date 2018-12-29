Escaped San Quentin inmate taken into custody in Paso Robles Taco Bell

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4987048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a San Quentin escapee driving through the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

#BREAKING #SanQuentin escapees carjacked Toyota Rav4 located near #PasoRobles , poss. sighting of suspect Shalom Mendoza in nearby San Miguel, CA. pic.twitter.com/83S4gTCBhI — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) December 29, 2018

An escaped San Quentin inmate has been taken into custody in a Taco Bell in Paso Robles.San Rafael police confirmed Shalom Mendoza was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.Officials reported earlier that Mendoza had been seen at a Dollar Store in San Miguel on Friday around 4:20 p.m. where he purchased dark clothing. The 21-year-old was no longer wearing his prison uniform.Police across California were on the lookout for the 21-year-old escaped convict. The 2011 silver Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZ502 he is believed to have carjacked was found abandoned north of Paso Robles on Friday.Detectives discovered that about 15 minutes after the carjacking occurred, the stolen vehicle passed through the Interstate 80 Bay Bridge Toll Plaza headed toward San Francisco.He was serving a five year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking in Los Angeles County.Prison officials still have not explained how Mendoza escaped, only saying: "Mendoza was assigned to work outside the security perimeter on a work crew, he took advantage of that and walked away."A source tells ABC7 News that the 21-year-old may have been cleaning a sewage pumping station not far from San Quentin's West Gate.